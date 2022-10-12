U.S. 301 bridge replacement work begins in Bamberg County

BAMBERG – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has begun work on the replacement of the U.S. Highway 301 bridge in Bamberg County.

County Administrator Joey Preston reported during an Oct. 3 County Council meeting that land clearing has begun at the site, which is located just before the county’s welcome sign that greets individuals coming into the county from Orangeburg County.

SCDOT Director of Communications Pete Poore later said that a $11,132,447 contract was awarded to United Infrastructure Group to replace both the U.S. 301 South bridge over the South Edisto River and the bridge on S-5-439, which accesses the parking lot at Bobcat Landing.

"The new bridge over the South Edisto River is being replaced on the same alignment, which will require closure during construction; however, a detour will not be utilized. Work began ... to build median crossovers on either end of the bridge that will allow southbound traffic to utilize one of the northbound lanes through the project limits," Poore said.

"Opposing directions of traffic in the northbound lanes will be separated by a temporary concrete barrier wall. The boat ramp at Bobcat Landing will remain accessible for the duration of the project. The current contract completion date is June 30, 2024," he said.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said, “The contract was awarded on May 4. ... We did agree to let DOT use Bobcat Landing as a staging area for some of their equipment. Not to block it, not to keep people from utilizing it, but as a staging area."

He continued, “In return, they were going to resurface it for us. They were going to pay for all of that. So they’re doing the new entrance-way and the entrance to the parking area. Keep in mind, now, that we also got a DNR grant a couple of years back.

“The money hasn’t come to us yet, but ... it’s been allocated for us. Plus there’s other money, too, that’s kind of compounded on top of that, that we could take and utilize at this site to do the new boat landing, along with the lighting and security work at that site. That’s a major tourist attraction here. So if you can envision while they’re working on that bridge, we’re going to be working on the lighting and the boat ramp.”

Preston said the county is looking to have “one of the nicest boat landings on that river” when the project is finished.

In other business, Keep Bamberg County Beautiful Coordinator Sh’Kur Francis reported on DOT’s announcement of an $8 million litter-pickup program in District 7.

“This pilot program will allow for 28 miles of state highways or roadways within your county, for them to pick up litter within a month’s span. They started it in September. In the month of September, the contractor picked up litter from Highway 601 from the intersection of 301 South to the county line. They also did Highway 64 from the Colleton-Bamberg county line to the Town of Olar,” Francis said.

Francis continued, “They picked up 760 pounds of litter in 2-1/2 days. So in October, they’re slated to pick up from Highway 64 from the Town of Olar west to Bamberg-Barnwell county line. They’ll also do Guess Drive from U.S. 321 to (Highway) 78. They’ll also go back through the Town of Olar north to Bamberg to the Orangeburg County line.”

He emphasized that the cleanup includes only state roads.

“So if you have any respective state roads within your district and you see a need for litter pickup, let me or Bill Johnson, our director of operations, know, and we will definitely let the contractor know that so that we can get that done in a timely manner.”

Also during the meeting, Lower Savannah Council of Governments Executive Director Dr. William Molnar reported on federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for water projects across the state, along with the 15 water projects for which the LSCOG put in grant proposals from its service area, including two in Bamberg County.

“One of those was with BBPW (Bamberg Board of Public Works) in regards to a regional planning grant to figure out how to kind of look at the bigger picture and pull together and be most cost effective,” he said.

Preston reported that the second grant was for approximately $2.7 million, which is to allow for the extension of BBPW water lines along Hunter’s Chapel Road to Crosswind Road and the Family Circle Court Area.

“Approximately 75 residences will be provided a public water source as a result of this project in order to meet the SCDHEC fire code standards at 500 gallons per minute flow. A completely new extension of the Bamberg County water system is required,” the administrator said.

He continued, “The proposed project will consist of approximately 26,250 feet of water main initiating with a system connection near Bamberg’s Rhodes Park elevated tank. Valving and fire hydrants will be spaced along the way for the project to allow proper operational control of the distribution system and to serve the customers.”

Molnar said the grant application is an example of a “wonderful partnership” between the county and the BBPW.

“Successful applications will be announced this winter in January and February. We’ll be working with those organizations who have been allocated those funds across the region. I know that engineering companies have worked with a couple of other small communities and if they do get awarded, actually we’re going to be the ones that are going to be working with them per the state,” he said.

Molnar also reported that LSCOG has received approximately $100,000 to address brownfields, or a property whose expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance or other contaminant.

“So if you have an area that you think may be a brownfield and you want to go in and do the testing, come to us first. OK? We have money and processes to go through in helping to figure out if that’s a brownfield and what it’s going to cost to actually clean that up,” he said.

Also during his report, Preston said the county has rescheduled the dedication of the new fire pumper tanker for the Hunter’s Chapel Fire Department for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the courthouse annex. The ceremony had been scheduled for Sept. 30 before the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.

Of the Bamberg County Airport, he said, “We’ve been kind of creative in how we’ve been able to utilize our resources to kind of get to go from a county-owned airport that was privately managed and controlled where the county really didn’t get any benefit out of it, to where now we’re getting some attention and some benefit from two upgrades we’ve done, fuel sales and expanding some of the FBOs, fixed-based operators, that are there.”

He continued, “We’ve got five (planes) registered at the Bamberg Airport. We need a place to put five more planes just to be able to get the federal funding -- $100,000 to $200,000 a year that’s allocated to every airport in the state. But you’ve got to qualify for it. Then you use that money to help your infrastructure and to help it grow.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t apply for state grants. We just got one to do some work on what they call the apron, which is the pavement out there. So we just got a grant for $19,200 to help us pay for some repairs.”