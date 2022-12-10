U.S. 301 Bridge over North Fork of Edisto River let out for construction bid

Construction work to replace the U.S. 301 bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River next to the Edisto Memorial Gardens has been let out for bid.

"The US 301 over North Edisto River bridge replacement project was included in the November 2022 construction letting," SCDOT Spokesman Pete Poore said. "It’s currently going through the approval process for a construction award, which we hope will be finalized soon."

Construction on the estimated $30,297,350 project is targeted to begin January 2023, according to a project bid document listed on the Construction Journal website.

Poore said the estimated construction time from NTP (Notice to Proceed) will be 24 months to 36 months.

In addition to the main bridge over the river, the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge, will also be replaced.

The project also calls for an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge, according to the SCDOT project website.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

According to the SCDOT, the purpose of the project is to eliminate structural deficiencies of the existing bridge and to improve traffic flow and safety with the addition of an acceleration lane from Russell Street (SC 33) onto US 301 southbound.

The U.S. 301 river bridge was built in 1922 and the overflow bridge was built in 1954. Traffic on the bridges is expected to reach more than 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040.

The project been a long time coming.

Several construction proposals have been discussed over the years.

One such proposal was considered controversial because of its design and its impact on a marker and flag maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 842. The small granite marker honors Confederate troops who died fighting against Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops.

Some members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans were concerned that the plan would eliminate its display. The project would have run a drainage pipe straight through the site.

The project as planned will not impact the monument.

SCDOT redesigned the drainage to avoid impacting the monument and flag.

Over the years, the intersection has seen a number of rear-end collisions.

About nine years ago, SCDOT released its initial proposal that would have shifted Russell Street to meet U.S. 301 at a 90-degree angle.

SCDOT also looked at other options such as closing off the lower portion of Russell Street and sending traffic onto Riverside Drive by the Orangeburg Veterans Memorial.

In November 2013, Orangeburg City Council put the brakes on the project, with some members questioning its value.

Council members asked the department to consider alternate fixes to improve the safety of the intersection.

The project was also halted because of the arrival of the Neighborhood Walmart store and encroachment permits.