Two trucks of food given away in Neeses

NEESES – A virtual cornucopia, a horn of plenty, forged by at least two trucks worth of groceries valued at $53,235, was donated by Save the Children and given out to the needy through the volunteer efforts of western Orangeburg County mayors, council members and citizens Wednesday – just before Thanksgiving at the Giant Flea Market property in Neeses.

Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who coordinated the efforts with the cooperation of other area mayors, stated, “It’s about giving back and helping those people in need during the holidays.”

Clemons said that as of early Wednesday afternoon, “1,300 boxes of groceries have already been given out.”

Each box contained banana peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, a container with a scrambled egg mixture, leg quarters, hot dogs, apples, sweet potatoes, a gallon of milk and more. Two of these boxes were given to each car of individuals in need in a drive-through format.

Clemons stated that people started coming before the publicized time of noon and that they had been busy for two hours straight.

“By 11 o’clock, hundreds of early arrivers had gone through the drive-through pickup,” she said.

Close to noon, one truck was completely emptied, and a second truck was on its way.