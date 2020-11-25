Two trucks of food given away in Neeses

NEESES – A virtual cornucopia, a horn of plenty, forged by at least two trucks worth of groceries valued at $53,235, was donated by Save the Children and given out to the needy through the volunteer efforts of western Orangeburg County mayors, council members and citizens Wednesday – just before Thanksgiving at the Giant Flea Market property in Neeses.
Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who coordinated the efforts with the cooperation of other area mayors, stated, “It’s about giving back and helping those people in need during the holidays.”
Clemons said that as of early Wednesday afternoon, “1,300 boxes of groceries have already been given out.”
Each box contained banana peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, a container with a scrambled egg mixture, leg quarters, hot dogs, apples, sweet potatoes, a gallon of milk and more. Two of these boxes were given to each car of individuals in need in a drive-through format.
Clemons stated that people started coming before the publicized time of noon and that they had been busy for two hours straight.
“By 11 o’clock, hundreds of early arrivers had gone through the drive-through pickup,” she said.
Close to noon, one truck was completely emptied, and a second truck was on its way.
Norway Councilwoman Berley James, who volunteered to help with the giveaway, said, “I enjoy this festive occasion and being out there to meet and greet the public. I enjoy seeing so much love. The community has shown a lot of love.”
Some child and youth volunteers from Springfield joined volunteers from Neeses and Norway in the distribution.
Councilwoman Bonnie Fogle, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Hoffman of Neeses and Councilwoman Renee Olenick also helped with the distribution as did many other countless volunteers from towns in western Orangeburg County.
The officials, with smiles on their faces, each stated they were so thankful and happy to be there to help.
Mayor Julius Jones of North, Mayor Ed Furtick of Springfield, Mayor Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses and Mayor Sam Anthony of Livingston have been involved with the giveaway through volunteer recruitment, promotion and other assistance.
