Two T&D Region residents die of COVID

Coronavirus illustration

Two additional T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus in the last week, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One resident was from Bamberg County and the other was from Orangeburg County.

In addition, Orangeburg County had a probable coronavirus death.

Statewide, there were 1,014 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 116 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,152,535 and confirmed deaths is 14,915.

The data covers the period from March 13 to March 19.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

