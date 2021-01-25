 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two T&D Region residents die of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Two T&D Region residents die of coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An Orangeburg County resident and a Calhoun County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 62 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with eight Bamberg County residents and six Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,736 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 379,775 and confirmed deaths to 5,920.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 62 new cases, 6,828 total cases and a total of 177 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,143 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 1,006 total cases and a total of 25 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

TheTandD.com is your way to stay up to date during a big news week
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-25-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News