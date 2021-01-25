Two T&D Region residents die of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident and a Calhoun County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 62 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with eight Bamberg County residents and six Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,736 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 379,775 and confirmed deaths to 5,920.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 62 new cases, 6,828 total cases and a total of 177 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,143 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 1,006 total cases and a total of 25 deaths and 3 probable deaths.