Two T&D Region residents die of coronavirus

Two T&D Region residents died Thursday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was a Calhoun County resident in the 35 to 64 age category.

The other person was an Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and over age category.

Orangeburg County has 21 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has two and Calhoun County has four.

Statewide, there are 3,667 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 323,855 and confirmed deaths to 5,315.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 5,642 total cases and a total of 157 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,011 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 873 total cases and a total of 19 deaths and 3 probable deaths.