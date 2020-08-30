Two South Fork Edisto bridges scheduled for replacement

The crossovers will be created by adding approximately 8 feet of pavement to the northbound side of U.S. 301, 12 feet of pavement to the median in one location north of the bridge, and 12 feet of pavement to one location south of the bridge for a travel lane to get motorists from the southbound side of U.S. 301 to the northbound side.

Opposing traffic on the northbound side will be separated with concrete barriers or flexible delineators, the SCDOT states.

Temporary, daily lane and shoulder closures may be necessary on U.S. 301 during project construction.

Four design alternatives were considered for the projects.

Two alternative designs were evaluated for the proposed U.S. 301 southbound bridge replacement, and two alternatives were evaluated for the Bobcat Landing.

The preferred alternative for the U.S. 301 southbound bridge replacement includes building the new bridge on the current centerline of U.S. 301 southbound with no shift in the alignment.

Therefore, traffic would be maintained through the project area during construction, according to the SCDOT.