Two South Fork Edisto bridges scheduled for replacement

Two bridges are slated for replacement in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation proposes to replace the existing U.S. Highway 301 (Bamberg Road) southbound bridge over the South Edisto River in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and the adjacent Bobcat Landing Road (S-439) bridge in Bamberg County.
The proposed project includes replacing the existing U.S. 301 southbound bridge structure and improving the U.S. 301 roadway approaches to meet current design standards.
It also includes replacing the bridge on Bobcat Landing Road and realigning Bobcat Landing Road to maintain and improve access to Bobcat Landing from U.S. 301.
The road will be shifted south onto a new alignment to line up with the existing U.S. 301 median access road just south of the U.S. 301 bridge, according to a SCDOT flyer on the project.
Bobcat Landing Road and the boat ramp will remain open during construction of the new bridge.
Construction will begin in late 2020 or early 2021.
To allow traffic to be maintained along U.S. 301 through the project area during construction, the proposed project requires traffic control north and south of the U.S. 301 bridge.
The proposed project would temporarily close the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 in the project area and shift all southbound traffic to a northbound travel lane using temporary crossovers in the median of U.S. 301.
The crossovers will be created by adding approximately 8 feet of pavement to the northbound side of U.S. 301, 12 feet of pavement to the median in one location north of the bridge, and 12 feet of pavement to one location south of the bridge for a travel lane to get motorists from the southbound side of U.S. 301 to the northbound side.
Opposing traffic on the northbound side will be separated with concrete barriers or flexible delineators, the SCDOT states.
Temporary, daily lane and shoulder closures may be necessary on U.S. 301 during project construction.
Four design alternatives were considered for the projects.
81-year-old Orangeburg County bridge may be replaced, Bamberg County bridge also under consideration
Two alternative designs were evaluated for the proposed U.S. 301 southbound bridge replacement, and two alternatives were evaluated for the Bobcat Landing.
The preferred alternative for the U.S. 301 southbound bridge replacement includes building the new bridge on the current centerline of U.S. 301 southbound with no shift in the alignment.
Therefore, traffic would be maintained through the project area during construction, according to the SCDOT.
The preferred alternative for the Bobcat Landing Road bridge replacement creates a new alignment for Bobcat Landing Road that would allow for construction of a new bridge.
Demolition of the old bridge and removal of the existing roadway embankment would occur once construction of the new bridge is complete; therefore, access to the boat ramp would be maintained during construction.
The U.S. 301 southbound bridge was built in 1922, widened in 1951 and widened again in 1973.
The Bobcat Landing Road bridge was built in 1967. Both bridges were determined to have deficiencies.
To view project information, visit: www.scdot.org. Go to public involvement portal then current projects and Lowcountry Region.
Individuals can submit a comment via the website or by mail to: Adam Humphries, SCDOT Program Manager, C/O South Carolina Department of Transportation, Midlands Regional Production Group, 955 Park Street Room 418, Columbia, SC 29202
Email comments to: HumphrieAS@scdot.org
