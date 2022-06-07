Two seek House District 91 seat

A long-serving incumbent is being challenged for the S.C. House District 91 seat which represents Allendale and Barnwell counties and a portion of Orangeburg County.

S.C. House District 91 Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell, will face Orangeburg resident Dr. Kevin Ray in the June 14 Democratic primary.

No Republican filed for the seat.

Ray is no stranger to politics. He unsuccessfully challenged longtime Rep. Jerry Govan for the S.C. House District 95 seat in the Democratic primary in 2020.

Hosey

Hosey, who has been in the House since 1999, says his accomplishments and, more importantly, the relationships he has built in the General Assembly speak for themselves.

“There's many things that you want to do when you're new... and it's not going to be given to you until you actually establish some reputation with your colleagues. So over the years I've been working on that,” the 75-year-old Barnwell resident said.

“I was told when I first entered the House of Representatives that it does not matter how many degrees you have in education or how much money you might have in your personal account, what matters in there is whether you make friends on the House floor and across the aisle as to whether you will get something out of the General Assembly or not.

“I've found that to be very true. In doing that, I was able to, in my very first year, get a $25,000 grant for the African-American Heritage Foundation,” Hosey said.

He noted that one of his biggest reasons for running for re-election is his desire to see the I-95 Corridor Authority Act become law.

The bill would establish a 15-member authority representing Orangeburg, Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Hosey said he hopes the authority will help reduce poverty and other issues which have crippled an area which is sometimes referred to as the Corridor of Shame.

“We're going to put in place a board that's going to cost about $100 million to get started. But they're going to be an investment board, and they're not going to be tied down where they can really invest in big money that comes from federal and other places to help build the Corridor of Shame up,” Hosey said.

“It's past time for our people and our children that live in that corridor, or those counties, to not have to go other places and see fine buildings and big opportunities that they can't find at home. ... We're losing people because they graduate and go where they can find employment, or either go to schools and then go to find employment elsewhere,” Hosey said.

If the bill doesn’t pass this year, “we're going to have to carry the bill out next year as soon as we get back because this bill would do a lot of things for education, the economic area and health,” he said.

The veteran legislator said he is running to work for his constituents, and not himself.

“I have all of Allendale, all of Barnwell and now I think pretty close to 14,000 people in Orangeburg on the western Orangeburg side that goes from the Springfield area to Neeses, Livingston, Norway, Pine Hill on up to the Limehouse One and Limehouse Two area. When they speak to talk to me about things, then I'm able to try to work and do my best to get it done,” he said.

He said his accomplishments include securing $100,000 to replace the roof and redo bathrooms at the Barnwell County Courthouse, as well as snagging $100,000 to refurbish five cabins at the Barnwell County State Park and another $100,000 to build the Barnwell County Veterans Park.

He said $1 million was also secured to help complete a new Department of Social Services building in Allendale County, but his work is not done yet.

He said one of his future goals includes seeing a senior citizens center in Fairfax come to fruition.

“I need to stay there to try to finish that. What the people of my district want from me is what I try to get. I make no promises that I will deliver, but I do make the promise that I will try,” Hosey said.

He’s a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“With Ways and Means, I'm able to help direct monies from across the state for all state agencies and programs operated by the state,” he said.

Hosey has also worked to direct millions to his district from a $525 million settlement the state received for the Savannah River Site.

He said projects include $4.5 million to renovate the old C.V. Bing High School in Allendale into a multiservice complex.

"That's what I got allocated for this year. I've got to see it through. It's a real deal right now. It's going to happen," Hosey said.

Hosey said he and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, also secured $110 million from the SRS settlement funds to build a Barnwell County Consolidated High School and Career Center.

The Dunbarten, S.C. native resides in Barnwell with Doris, his wife of nearly 53 years.

Ray

Ray, a Charleston native who has lived in Orangeburg since 1993, is the chief executive officer of Physicians Footcare.

He said he is running to raise awareness of issues facing rural South Carolinians, including those who may not have even been aware of changes following the recent redistricting process.

“My neighborhood, which is obviously in Orangeburg, was District 95 for as long as District 95 has been in existence. With the redistricting, now we're District 91, which District 91 is parts of Orangeburg, and then all of Barnwell and all of Allendale,” Ray said.

He continued, “What also happened in that district was our area in Orangeburg was Congressional District 6, which is Jim Clyburn. Now it's in Congressional District 2, which is Joe Wilson. So we've had a significant amount of change that has happened with the new lines that have been drawn.

"When I saw that and just kind of looking at what I've done in the past with just really trying to bring more attention to rural South Carolina from a voting perspective, the real impetus and genesis for running is to get people aware of this change because a lot of people don't know that this change happened.”

He said he would represent the change that rural South Carolina needs.

“We've had a lot of things happen as it relates to rural South Carolina. We've got to kind of have a tag team approach for rural South Carolina to be successful. Rep. Hosey, I know him personally, love him, great guy, but at some point, he's going to be ready to step down,” Ray said.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have people in place that can keep a loud voice in the State House so rural South Carolina can keep getting some of the things that our predecessors have already kind of put in place,” he said.

Ray said he's the person for the job.

“People tend to think I'm kind of a rabble-rouser. They call it a community organizer, or a community activist, but some people call it a rabble-rouser. Just from the business perspective, I've been very successful at growing a business here in South Carolina.

“From the community standpoint, we had a major situation there at our hospital, which is a huge part of our community on so many levels, not just from a health care perspective, but from an economic perspective with our board. I took the lead on that kind of issue to really help bring light to what's going on in our hospitals,” he said.

Ray was referring, in part, to the RMC board’s decision not to renew the contract of its former CEO in 2020. Ray called for more transparency following the decision.

Ray said he has experience in understanding what the community issues are.

“Looking at the things that I've done locally with the hospital on a statewide level in the medical community, I was the president of the S.C. Podiatry Association for a while, and we were able to increase our ability to care for patients with ankle disease, diabetes and things of that nature. That had not happened for over 27 years.

“So just being able to, number one, understand what the issues of the community are, and, number two, articulate that to the right people to try to promote change. A lot of change has to do with being able to educate the decision-makers on why the change is necessary,” Ray said.

The physician said he is focused on community engagement.

“The biggest thing that I hope to accomplish if I win this seat is to make sure that people are well informed about what I'm doing as their elected official and not just what I'm doing, but what others are doing as well, like the entire Orangeburg (legislative) delegation, the entire rural health delegation,” he said.

Ray said he would do things differently than his challenger.

“I'm a younger guy, a little more aware of social media and all the things that the younger generation uses to communicate. So one of the things that I hope to do differently is to be able to engage more young people,” he said.

Ray and his wife, Claysandra, are the parents of three children.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.