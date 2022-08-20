Two schools become one: Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s first year, 1971-72

At the close of the 1970-71 school year, the students at both Orangeburg High and Wilkinson High continued to make their plans for the next school year just as they had been doing for years.

The parents joined in preparations for their children, although they had a sense that sooner or later, a change would come about in how and where their children would be educated.

That year 1971 marked the end of the Segregation Era in the history of our state. Prior to this time, education of Blacks and whites was a period of the separation of the races. When it ended, all of the public school population became a combination of both races being educated in the same building.

The T&D reported on June 2, 1971, “Plans Made For Top Wilkinson, OHS Seniors To Study At State — Plans have been completed for academically talented seniors at Orangeburg and Wilkinson High School to take freshman level on-campus courses at South Carolina State College beginning in the fall, it was announced Tuesday.

“According to W.J. Clark, superintendent of School District 5, “this unique opportunity will be afforded to those academically eligible rising seniors who desire to undertake college work while attending high school.”

Those efforts by the school officials were conducted in the usual manner in which they operated. The fact that the integration of the public schools in Orangeburg was very near had become a reality. The segregated lifestyle that the people had lived for 267 years was coming to an end. Therefore, the past ways of our lives in every aspect were at a turning point and marked as closed.

On June 12, 1971, The T&D announced, “Orangeburg School Desegregation Plan Overturned, 3 Other Districts Also Hit — Lower court rulings in school desegregation cases in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia were overturned Friday by the 4th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The appeals court ordered new plans to go into effect by the fall term. District rulings overturned were in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in North Carolina, Roanoke and Norfolk, Va. -- and Orangeburg.

“The action of the appeals court brought the school desegregation plans within the sweep of the U.S. Supreme Court’s endorsement of busing of pupils as a valid means of achieving more racial mixing in classrooms.

“The appeals court asserted, ‘We are compelled to impose upon the respective district courts a time schedule to permit compliance with Swann & Davis prior to the opening of the school year in September, 1971.’

“The court said, school officials and the district courts should take into consideration ‘the use of all techniques for desegregation, including paring or grouping of schools, non-contiguous attendance zones, restructuring of grade levels and transportation of pupils.’”

In the desegregation of schools all across America, it was very obvious that many Blacks who formerly had leadership positions would suffer the most. For instance, the position of being a principal in the school system met with reduction or loss by a great number of Black men, especially in the Southern states.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Equal Education Opportunity gave a report at the end of the 1970-71 school year that hundreds of Black school principals in Southern states had been removed or demoted as a result of school desegregation. In other words, the Black school principals generally lost or were demoted from their position of leadership. Desegregation in the school system basically caused many of them to lose their jobs.

Then, The T&D printed on June 16, 1971, “School Board Hopes To Have New Plan Info During Week-by Frank K. Myers -- The board of trustees of School District 5 hopes by the end of the week to have information on a desegregation plan ordered by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to be implemented by September 1, W.J. "Bill" Clark, district superintendent, told Rotarians Tuesday.

"Clark told the Rotarians that there had been a reorganization of student assignments each year since he became superintendent, but that the major change occurred last year ‘when we thought we had developed a voluntary school system which we thought would work for all time.’

“’It was approved both by the federal court and by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare,” he said. “It amounted to a zoning plan but there was no gerrymandering in drawing the lines.

“Clark noted that the plan was immediately appealed and that a hearing had been expected last October but the Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, which included the busing of children to achieve complete integration, was under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“In arriving at a plan under which all schools will receive complete integration, Clark said the burden will be on the district board of trustees to prove that an all-white or an all-Black school must remain so.

“’So we are pretty much boxed in,' Clark said, predicting that the pairing or grouping of schools under the new plan is inevitable.

“The court order also reads, ‘The school authorities and the district court should consider the use of all techniques for desegregation, including pairing or grouping of schools, noncontiguous attendance zones, restructuring of grade levels, and the transportation of pupils.’”

In another article on the same day, the headlines read, “Segregated Schools End Seen.” Professor Charles Hamilton of Columbia University’s Political Science Department said, “I submit; we should be concerned essentially with quality education, and not with the superficial bringing together of black and white students. He said, “The time has come to think in terms of quality education.”

At this point on the issue of segregation and integration, the Orangeburg School District finally made the decision to give up on their efforts to continue the school life of the children that had existed for such a long time. In June 1971, the doors of integration of public life had opened for all of the people. A brand new form of living life had made its way to the front of the line.

On the next day of June 17, 1971, The T&D announced the results of the federal court’s decisions: “New School Plan Announced Here -- At a special meeting Wednesday evening of the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Board of Trustees of Orangeburg School District 5, a tentative plan for school organization for 1971-1972 as complying with the order of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was presented to the committee by Dr. J. Harvey Atwill, Jr., vice-chairman of the Board.

"After a full and lengthy discussion, the Citizens Advisory Committee endorsed the plan. Secondary Schools — The two junior high schools and the two senior high schools in the district will be paired with grade assignments in each school as shown below:

“Thackston Jr. High 7th grade — 311 black and 207 white students

"Brookdale Jr. High 8th grade — 352 black and 257 white students

"Wilkinson High 9th-10th 609 — black and 378 white students

"Orangeburg High 11th-12th – 761 black and 482 white students

"Total — black-2033 and white-1324

“The elementary schools will be clustered into three zones for attendance purposes.

“Marshall Elementary 1st-2nd—black 396 and white 227

"Sheridan Elementary 3rd-4th—black 348 and white 231

"Nix Elementary 5th-6th—black 337 and white 250

“The present attendance zones of the Mellichamp, Whittaker and Rivelon Elementary will be combined.

“Mellichamp Elementary 1st-2nd — black 375 and white 214

"Whittaker Elementary 3rd-4th — black 365 and white 234

"Rivelon Elementary 5th-6th — black 314 and white 172

“The present Ellis Avenue Elementary School will retain the same zone lines.

"Ellis Ave. Elementary 1st-6th—black 180 and white 90.”

The new plan included a breakdown of the number and percentage of Black and white students that would be assigned in grades one through 12. Also, the report stated the faculty assignments would reflect in each school a Black-white teacher ratio and the plan did not anticipate any reduction in the number of administrative positions.

"The pairing of the secondary school necessitates a merging of the athletic teams, bands, and other programs. The transportation by bus will be furnished to all eligible students on a non-discriminatory basis.”

This new plan marked the end of a life of education for our children that was lived for so many years -- no more separation of our children because of their race when it comes to education. June 1971 was the beginning of a new direction of life for all people in America.

As the new life accelerated, on June 18, 1971, The T&D announced, “Sheridan: ‘Real Challenging’ — Named To Head School Athletics — by James Beck — 'It’s a real challenging position,' were the words of Dick Sheridan Thursday afternoon after it was announced he would be athletic director and head football coach of the merged Orangeburg-Wilkinson athletic program.

"The Orangeburg High School athletic boss of two years was busy rearranging schedules and making decisions on other matters when contacted about his new appointment, which was brought about by the pairing of Orangeburg and Wilkinson High School for the 1971-72 school year.

"Wilkinson athletic director James McCollom is the only other member of the two coaching staffs to be already placed in a position. McCollom will serve as associate athletic director and business manager of athletics.

“’We will have to start new traditions and combine them into one,”’ Sheridan said while pointing out that the nicknames of the two schools would be dropped and that a new one would be used. ‘I hope personally that everyone has a real positive attitude because both schools are giving up a lot of things.’”

The T&D then printed a series of articles on the future plans of the Orangeburg city schools. The first article appeared on June 21, 1971. “Your Schools -- Clark Explains Court Decision -- Your Orangeburg City School will be required to reorganize for the coming school year in a manner that will result in each school having substantially the same percentages of black and white students and teachers as the percentages of black and white students and teachers district-wide.

"This becomes necessary because a recent Supreme Court decision states that school districts must formulate plans that will integrate each school in the system to the maximum degree even though it may require transporting students away from their ‘neighborhood schools’ and-or restructuring the grade levels in individual schools by a process of ‘pairing’ or ‘clustering’ of schools.”

On June 26, 1971, The T&D wrote, “Resignations, Reassignments -- More City Schools Personnel Shuffled -- by John Faust – Orangeburg City School District Superintendent W.J. Clark said Friday morning that other changes within the projected 1971-1972 school administration had taken place and that new personnel assignments were being made to assure the system of efficient, excellent administration.

"Shellie Wright, former Wilkinson High School head coach, asked for release from all coaching duties in a letter to the district board of trustees dated June 18 in which he noted that 'Due to the ever-increasing time athletics demands and also to the increasing time and attention I must devote to my family, I feel it necessary to decline the position offered as first assistant coach.'

"Wright had been offered the position of first assistant coach under Dick Sheridan, formally named as head coach of athletics at the new Orangeburg Senior High that will begin operations in September.

"The Orangeburg City School District superintendent went on to say that the resignation of Walker Gunn, the 1970-71 band director for Orangeburg High School, had tendered ... He noted that Gunn had been offered the position of intermediate high school band director but had elected to resign from the public school system.

"Clark said that James B. Hunt, band director for Wilkinson High during the past school term, had accepted the position of band director for Orangeburg Senior High and that Hunt had produced 'outstanding bands at Wilkinson over the years.'"

As the changes in the school system of Orangeburg were being hammered out by the board of trustees, feelings by both Blacks and whites began to surface within the community.

The T&D printed on July 4, 1971, “City Schools Officials Clarify Foggy Issues -- Officials of the Orangeburg City School District 5 met late Friday afternoon with this representative of The Times and Democrat to put on record what they considered the facts and answers to rumors currently prevalent in the city.

“Those present were asked questions based on rumors currently circulating about the city dealing with many aspects of the district school operation. The subject matter ranged from matters of discipline, district policy, teacher-district relations, and racial relations within the school system.

“One of the first questions asked was one that has been uppermost in the minds of many people throughout the community. In response to the question as to whether or not the school administration, in the light of the recent resignation of Weyland Burns, the principal of Sheridan Elementary School, had checked into the fact that 'there are black principals and teachers who have their children enrolled at Felton Laboratory School at S.C. State and that was it not a fact that school is regarded as private since tuition is required?'

"Atwill, speaking for the board, said, 'We feel we must be consistent. We feel that someone, particularly in the top echelon, administration-wise, such as a principal, would have difficulty giving full loyalty and being accepted by his staff if his children were in a private school.'

"Atwill said Burns was told of the board of trustees’ position in the full, and he recognized the difficulties inherent in the situation and made his own free choice to resign.

"Clark said that he wanted to point out, in direct answer to the question of Felton Laboratory School, 'it is not private, it is entirely public, supported by public funds. I understand they do have a materials charge, similar to that in the district elementary schools. But, it is not a private school, in any sense of the word.'

"A flat answer of 'No' was given to the question as to whether or not it was true all but one of the white teachers at Sheridan Elementary had resigned.

“'We have had two resignations from the Sheridan school,' said Clark, 'and one teacher who retired. We have had two teachers leave the senior high school and one from the junior high level. The total number of teachers leaving, out of a total of 356 in the entire district, is five. I don’t see where anyone can call that a mass exodus.’”

Then on July 9, 1971, The T&D posted an editorial. “Our Public Schools -- There is an old saying that if something is inevitable, one should relax and enjoy it. That is the situation Orangeburg School District 5 and its parents and children find themselves in today. The control of the school district has been usurped by the federal courts and the members of the district’s board of trustees and the public school administration have been literally forced to follow their dictates.”

While the school year was getting closer to the opening day, The T&D announced on July 17, 1971, “Administrative Changes In City Schools Told -- Administrative changes within the Orangeburg City School District 5 schools were announced Friday by M.M. Metts, personnel director for the district.

“Gilbert Hoffman, former principal of Ellis Avenue Elementary School, will assume the position of principal of Rivelon Elementary.

“Metts also noted that Marion Day, formerly assistant principal at Thackston Junior High, would take over the Ellis Avenue Elementary principal’s office. Filling the position left vacant at Thackston Junior High by Day’s transfer will be Heyward Bovian, formerly a classroom teacher at Wilkinson High.

"Metts said that Laurice Rhem, former assistant principal at Brookdale Junior High, had accepted the position of assistant principal at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, succeeding John Smiley who will serve as head of the guidance department at the school for the coming year.

"Wilbur Rumph, former classroom teacher at Orangeburg High, will assume the position of assistant principal at Brookdale Junior High. Previously, the district had announced that Herbert Bradley, principal of H.A. Marshall Elementary School, would be transferred to Sheridan Elementary to succeed former principal Weyland Burns, who had resigned his position.

"Jim Linder, presently head of the Orangeburg Experimental Kindergarten, would, in addition to his duties, act as principal of H.A. Marshall for the 1971-72 school year.

"Superintendent W.J. Clark also announced that John H. Hudgens, the coordinator of the secondary schools, will assist the junior and senior high school principals in reconciling and standardizing record-keeping instructional material and textbook adoptions.

"W.J. Stoudenmire, the director of buildings and transportation for the district, said that an estimated 4,000 kindergarten, elementary and secondary school pupils will be transported by bus during the coming school year. He also said that, 'only 15 new buses will be added to the route.'”

Then on July 29, 1971, The T&D announced, “2 School Campuses get Names -- Principals Interviewed — By Joyce W. Milkie -- The Indians and the Wolverines will be no more — but there will be a new mascot to take the place of these revered symbols ... and there will be new school colors, said the principals of the two campuses of what will be known as Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, who teamed up to answer some of the questions that appear to be concerning students and parents.

“'It will be hard getting used to,' said John Hudgens, principal of the Bennett campus of O-W High, 'but we believe it will work out just fine.' The campuses will be known as [Bennett campus where Orangeburg high is located, and Belleville campus at the Wilkinson High location.'

“Chester Ray, principal on the Belleville campus, said for those people who have been concerned about advanced courses and special courses that this is all being taken care of.

"They admitted there are many problems, many situations that may arise needing quick attention, but they said they are optimistic, and they feel strongly that with cooperation from students such as they had last year, it will be a successful year.

“Hudgens said the administration realizes it is not easy for students who formerly rooted for the Indians or the Wolverines to adjust to the fact that these schools no longer exist as entities, but there will be social functions planned, and plenty of opportunities offered for students on both campuses to become involved in many extracurricular activities.

“There are many things to be considered in this historic year of change in Orangeburg’s Secondary Schools, but the administration is attempting to anticipate as many possibly tense situations as possible and to provide for a solidly based method of solving problems as they arise.”

As the pieces of the puzzle of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High football team were being formulated, our T&D newspaper jumped on the bandwagon to provide its support for the new system.

On August 29, 1971, the paper printed an 18-page special section devoted to the team: “Coach Dick Sheridan: A Winner -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson Is Blending Of Two Schools With Proud Football traditions -- 1971 Orangeburg-Wilkinson Football Outlook -- Mike O’Cain — Bruce Williams — Experienced One-Two Punch.

“Since the consolidation of the Orangeburg high school this spring, the team has been without a name. The football squad met and decided that they would like to be called the Bruins.

“The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Athletic Booster Club was formed by: Bill Copeland, Walker Limehouse, Cliff Morgan, Tom Bell, Rudy Glover, Bobby Evans, Dorman, Willie Thompson, Geb Runager, M.F. Inabinet, Bob Sharpton, Hall Yarborough, Mal Nicholson, Julius Page, Bobby Bowman, Dr. Henry Frierson, Jack Freeburg, George Clayton, Walter Miller, John Robinson and Bob Stevenson.

"After all of the planning and preparation made by the school district, on Monday Aug. 30, 1971: The city schools of Orangeburg finally opened the new book and new system of educating our children. One of the most significant points of this system was the merging of Orangeburg and the Wilkinson High school as one in providing secondary education for all students. The two schools are now operating as the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. This change came about under a new court ordered system of education by the Federal Government.”

"On Sept. 1, 1971, The T&D reported, “Public Education -- Coach Asks for Support -- The Young Teams Have Few Whites -- By Frank K. Myers -- An appeal not only for support of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson high School football team but of public education in Orangeburg was made Tuesday by Dick Sheridan, head football coach at O-W High School, before the Orangeburg Rotary Club.

“’I am worried,’ the coach said, explaining that; while the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School team had about a 60 to 40 ratio, white to black, on the varsity football squad, on the lower levels, junior varsity and under, only a comparatively few white students are offering for the teams. We are fortunate we have the leadership we have and few people realize it.’

“He said that the squad now has a nucleus of 25 players ‘who are really hungry for a championship, and I hope the rest will fall in line.’”

Sheridan’s words in The T&D paid off in a victorious manner in the team’s first game. On Sept. 4, 1971, the headlines read, “Defense Tough — Rock-Hard Bruins Rip Airport, 20-7 -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Bruins put up a rock-hard defense and sprang loose consistent ground-gaining machine which struck at Airport from all directions for a 20-7 victory in the opening game of the season for both teams here Friday night.”

The next day, Sheridan said, “Too Many Mistakes -- Pleased that we won.”

From that game, the newly formed Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football team moved forward week by week in the winning of games. On Sept. 25, 1971, The T&D printed, “Bruins Thrash Wildcats In Rout, 60-0 — Williams, O’Cain Duo Runs Hot -- The score -- is believed to be the highest point total of modern times by an Orangeburg team at Judge Hughes Stadium -- did not tell the true story of the game. It could have been 80 or 90 to 0 had not the O-W Bruin coaching staff begun clearing the bench early in the third quarter after the Bruins had put 41 points on the board.

“For the Bruins it was the same old story — Mike O’Cain’s passing and the running of Bruce Williams.”

On Friday, Oct. 22, 1971, The T&D printed its first article by students on the new high school. The article was titled, “The Cub Reporter-News From Bennett Avenue Campus Of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.” This article was well put together in that it mentioned student council information, the teacher aides, the colors, mascot, students design of school booster tag, the O-W cheerleaders, the guidance department, running back Bruce Williams and Santiago Melion, an exchange student from Spain.

In the seventh game of the season against the South Florence Falcons, running back Bruce Williams rushed for 211 yards in 15 carries to pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with a total of 1,138 yards.

From there, The T&D reported on Oct. 30, 1971, “Bruins Gain State Title Playoff Berth -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson Wins Big One -- Tough Lower Richland Falls Like A Man, 17-14.”

The T&D printed on Nov. 6, 1971, “Bruins Warm Up For Playoff Game --Greenville Absorbs Crushing Loss, 62-0 -- The number one ranked Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins were on time and on top from the word go and obliterated the visitors 62-0 in debacle of a football game Friday night."

Then came the Green Wave of Summerville and the No. 1-ranked Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins slammed the door with a 32-20 victory. They proved their status as being the best in the Palmetto State.

As the last game of the year was up for grabs as to the winner of the AAAA South Carolina State football championship, and the first year of the school’s history, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Bruins were victorious.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, 1971, The T&D headline read, “O-W Bruins Win State Championship -- Game Was What The Football Inventors Had In Mind – The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins came through under pressure to gain a penetration playoff victory over Union to win the South Carolina AAAA football championship here at Spring Valley Stadium Friday night after the regulation contest ended in a 13-13 tie.

“’We’re Number One!’ And now there is no disputing the fact. There will be no more contesting the issue. The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins are the champs, No. 1, the best in the state and probably the best, in the opinion of many, in the world. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is the king.”

The next day, The T&D posted a state championship special edition for review by the community. In the first year of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins football team, Coach Dick Sheridan was able the place together a combination of assistant coaches and players that would win every game that they played, including the AAAA State Championship.

As we all know, the football season marks the beginning of the school year. With the start of classes, the students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School did an outstanding job of supporting their new school situation. Each week as the team won their games, apparently, the students grew closer together in the unification of the school. This included their classes, studies, extra-curricular activities and all other elements that make up school life.

Since that 1971 championship, some 50 years ago, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Football team has not been able to repeat the success of that year. Why? This writer doesn’t know the reason. But if it can be done once, certainly it can be done twice.

On Jan. 1, 1972, The T&D printed, “The Cub Reporter — News From Bennett Avenue Campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School — Glenn Dorman and David Moon were recently selected as 'King Teens' at O-W High.”

The next day on Jan. 2, 1972, The T&D wrote, “Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Belleville Campus News -- New Look: Student Council -- Both Campuses Must Be Serve -- The Student Council of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is a new organization, with a new constitution for a new school. Because the new high school is housed on two separate campuses, Student Council Officers are elected on both campuses.

“Members of the Belleville Campus Student Council are very enthusiastic about the new school and look forward to a successful and productive school year.”

After Sheridan became the first head coach of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and won the 1971 state AAAA Football Championship, The T&D reported on Feb. 23, 1972, “Going To Airport -- Dick Sheridan Resigns Post -- The office of Superintendent of Schools W J. Clark said that the resignation of Coach Sheridan had been received and accepted, with regrets."

The name of Dick Sheridan will forever live in our community. This is because of his outstanding accomplishment of leading Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to its first and only state football championship just over 50 years ago.

“In other school activities, about forty young men are now being pledged for membership in the OWHS High Light Society. These young men are making posters, urging other students to help keep the campuses clean and cheering for the Bruins at basketball games.

“Miss Expo is Selected -- Ding Salley was awarded the title ‘Miss Expo’ on Saturday night, November 20 at the contest held at Brookdale Junior High School. The theme for O-W High’s ‘Miss Expo’ contest was ‘Close to You.’”

In March of 1972, John Kilpatrick, a student writer, wrote an article titled, “Bear Tracks -- A final congratulations goes to the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins for giving us the most successful football season in years!

“Bruins Showing Class -- Admittedly the basketball fortunes of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins have not been the best. However, the picture is beginning to brighten. The Bruins have shown some class in their last outings. Head Coach Nelson Brownlee saw his squad’s fortunes turn upward as they defeated two of three opponents in the Columbia Sertoma City Tournament.”

Principal John H. Hudgens then made his decision to move on. The T&D announced on April 11, 1972, “Hudgens Resigns As O-W Principal.” He said, 'Orangeburg District 5 has been very good to me and my family during the past 12 years."

Joe T. Bradham was selected to become the principal of the Bennett Avenue campus. Bradham was the current principal of Thackston Junior High School.

As the track season ended, the Bruins won and established a lower-state record in Charleston. Some of the team members included Marshall Smith, Ewart Irick, Kenny Middleton and Herbert Carmichael.

Then on May 7, 1972, The T&D posted, “Bruins Capture State Track Championship -- 2 Records Set By Fast-Footed O-W -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Bruins swept three relays and placed in all the running events to dominate the opposition in winning the state Class AAAA track championship Saturday.”

Wow! For any school in the nation to claim the final state championship in two different sports activities is practically unheard of. In that school year of 1971-72, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School AAAA football team and the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School track team both won state championships.

The times that a large classification school has won two championships in the same year are rare if existing at all. But it did happen here in Orangeburg over 50 years ago in that first school year of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Special note: In the 1971-72 school year, O-W was forced to drop its girls basketball team. The girls track and golf team had already been discontinued. The O-W girls basketball team did not start again up until the 1974-75 school year. And as you well know, the rest is history with the program's long history of success.

On June 1, 1972, the first graduation was held at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the campus of South Carolina State College for the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduating class. On that night, a total of 439 graduates received their high school diplomas. There were a total of 294 Blacks and 145 whites for that first year.

On June 2, 1972, The T&D announced, “Track Coach Leaving Too -- Bob Taylor, track coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson State Champions, has given notice that he will be leaving us to join Dick Sheridan at Airport High School.”

Over the past 50 years, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School has encountered many, many changes and obstacles just as our city and county has. The school system and its students have transitioned tremendously since the beginning in 1971 until today in 2022. In 2022, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School had a total of 1,060 students and a minority enrollment of 97%.

The school life at O-W during its first year was considered a success. Surely there were fights and disagreements, but none of those incidents caused any major disruptions in the overall learning and the operation of the school. The teachers latched onto their positions and responsibilities, and both the Black and white students played their roles as students.

It should be noted that in this year of 2022, the school system in Orangeburg County has been changed to one consolidated district that covers all of our students in elementary, middle and high school. As far back as the year 1885, Orangeburg County had a total of 54 individual school districts, and today in 2022 there is only one.

Visit TheTandD.com for Richard Reid's previous stories on Wilkinson High School and Orangeburg High School.