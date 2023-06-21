Orangeburg County School District trustees have approved spending up to $21.2 million on additions to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High schools.

The trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $16.8 million for the additions during a meeting last week. That includes $894,322 in contingency costs.

With the addition of $4.3 million in “soft costs,” the total guaranteed maximum price could be as high as $21.2 million. “Soft costs” include such things as fees, surveys, geotechnical work and inspections.

Trustees Mary Ulmer and Dr. William O'Quinn voted in opposition to the guaranteed maximum price. Trustee Peggy James-Tyler was absent.

The projects are part of the larger, $190 million in school building plan approved by voters in November.

The guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the new East Elementary School in Holly Hill is still being finalized. The latest construction estimates for the school are $40.9 million, with soft costs of $6 million for a total construction cost of $46.9 million.

The guaranteed maximum price will be presented for consideration at a future board meeting.

William J. Clark

The 500-student, 26,340-square-foot addition to William J. Clark Middle School in Orangeburg will provide additional classroom space.

The first floor of the addition will include the main classrooms, science lab, chorus room, piano room and music lab.

The second floor will include core classes for sixth-grade students.

The documents have been finalized and given to the contractor.

The guaranteed maximum price for the addition is $9.2 million, which includes about $489,054 in contingency costs. Estimated soft costs are about $2.2 million, for a total cost of $11.4 million.

Due to the challenges of traffic flow at the school, the parent drop-off entrance will be placed on Boulevard Street. The visitor parking lot will remain where it currently is on Bennett Street and the bus drop-off will be on Bennett Street.

The school plans have been submitted to the state Office of School Facilities for design development review.

The school will become the home of middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard Middle School.

The construction will take place in the summer with a move-in date of December 2024.

Lake Marion

The guaranteed maximum cost for the Lake Marion additions is $7.6 million. This includes $405,268 in contingency costs.

The addition of about $2.1 million in soft costs would bring the total to $9.8 million.

The new, single-floor, 20,530-square-foot wing at Lake Marion High School in Santee will house 500 students. It will be added to the existing 24,530-square-feet for a total space of 45,060.

The traffic flow at the school will remain relatively the same as at present. The bus drop-off will remain at the north side and the middle school drop-off will be off of Tee Vee Road. There will be a new visitor entrance as part of the middle school addition.

The new wing will open in August 2024. The school will serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle. Both Holly Hill-Roberts and Elloree Middle will close.

Middle school students will be separated from high school students.

The high school and middle school students will share a cafeteria, gymnasium, auditorium, media center, and band and chorus space, although schedules will be staggered to keep the children separate.

East Elementary

There has been a change in the site plans for the planned East Elementary School in Holly Hill.

“As we continued to investigate the site of the school and where the building needed to be as we are preparing to present documents to the Office of School Facilities to review, we determined that a small portion of the elementary school wing resided in a flood plain area,” Clint Riddle with LS3P construction design said.

“In order to avoid the issues the district would encounter with paying flood taxes, we decided to slightly relocate the building on the site,” he said.

Riddle said the change did allow the playground to be moved away from Brant Avenue.

“It allowed us to get a more advantageous solar orientation of the building that will help a little bit with the mechanical and heating and cooling loads,” Riddle said.

The school will be built on the existing site of the Holly Hill Elementary School at 1490 Brant Ave. The school will remain operational during construction.

The bus entrance will be located off of Brant Avenue and the new main administration entrance will be off of Camden Road.

A temporary parking lot will be built and the existing school will be torn down for the placement of a permanent parking lot.

The school will house 750 students with expansion to 900 possible.

The 110,000-square-foot, two-floor school will house special education, grades 1 to 3, administration, dining room, media center, and performance and music classrooms on the 83,000-square-foot first floor.

The 23,000-square-foot second floor will house upper grade classrooms and science labs.

The school is to serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools will close.

The school is expected to be complete in December 2024. The school should be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2025.

O-W High School

While the construction of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School was not on the agenda, O'Quinn informed LS3P officials about an email he received from an adjacent forest and agriculture landowner.

O'Quinn asked if the appropriate studies have been done on the proposed site for the high school and if the project’s impact the adjacent property owner has been studied.

“Have we done any other studies to see what affect it may have on neighboring lands?” O'Quinn said. “Are we going to affect that situation over there?”

The landowners were in attendance at the meeting but did not make any comments.

O'Quinn noted he has seen where environmental studies have been conducted for wetlands on about 15 acres of the proposed 90-acre school site.

Allen Taylor with LS3P said the studies were done on the proposed high school site.

“We have studies that cover all of it,” Taylor said, referring to the district's property. There have not been any further studies on neighboring property impacts.

Taylor said the company will investigate the matter.