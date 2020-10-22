Two running for Senate District 39; voters to decide who replaces John Matthews

Connor also noted that he will focus on making schools safer; implementing tax reform for the elderly, as well as retired military and law enforcement personnel, and helping high school graduates find job training through technical colleges or apprenticeships.

Connor discussed his views on how the S.C. General Assembly handled the coronavirus and how the pandemic has impacted the state.

“I think they handled it the best way they could with what they know about the pandemic. I think some of it has been a little bit overblown. Businesses have suffered because of the lockdowns imposed on them. Some of that I think was probably not as necessary as possibly the government thought it was,” Connor said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’d like to see some lifting of restrictions on businesses opening. I think that can be done if you manage and limit the amount of people that can be in a business at one time. Health facilities like Planet Fitness, making sure they have adequate space between the machines, and the machines are cleaned regularly,” Connor said.

He said citizens should be allowed to use common sense.