Two running for Santee council

Two candidates are running unopposed for two open seats on Santee Town Council.
Robert Thrower Anderson is seeking re-election to another four-year term and Sheryl Patrick, who previously served on council for 20 years, is seeking to return after a four-year absence.
Both Patrick and Anderson are running unopposed.
John M. Gilmore, who has served as mayor pro tempore, is not seeking re-election after about 43 years on Council.
The town election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The polling places include:
• Santee 1: Santee Family Development Center, 210 Municipal Way
• Santee 2: Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Drive
Anderson
Anderson was elected four years ago, capturing the seat formerly held by Patrick. Anderson had previously run for council unsuccessfully in 2012.
A native of Santee, the 65-year-old Anderson graduated from the former Elloree Training School.
Anderson has worked in the hospitality business in hotel management. He is currently the food and beverage manager at the Holiday Inn in Santee.
"I grew up here and I am interested in the future growth of Santee," Anderson said. "I want to work and give back to the community I grew up in."
Anderson said his main goal is seeing Santee grow.
"I am a community person and I am in the community all the time working for this community," he said.
Anderson said over the past four years he is most proud of the improvements made to Santee's police department. A new one is currently under construction.
He also noted the improvements made to the town's sewer system as well as beautification efforts being done throughout the two.
He is a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and has three adult children.
Support Local Journalism
Patrick
A retired businesswoman, the 67-year-old Patrick was a member of Santee Town Council from 1996 until 2015.
"I love serving people," Patrick said. "I am a public servant and I care about every person I represent."
Patrick said being a mother and a grandmother are fulfilling roles in her life but serving people in local government has also been fulfilling.
"I am trying to make the quality of life the best it can be not only for residents who live here but for the tourists that come into town," she said.
During her time on council, Santee added a recreation facility with a water park and the Town Center Complex that now includes a town hall, family development center, cultural arts center, police department, gazebo and walking trail.
Patrick also cited her work on the creation and formalization of town ordinances; helping to upgrade the town's water and sewer department; and bringing the Regional Medical Center urgent care facility, conference center, and YMCA and recreation facilities to town.
Patrick was mayor pro tempore from 2010 until 2015.
She has a number of goals for office, including expanding the YMCA and recreation facilities.
She’d also like to “create a community collaboration with the tourism and hospitality industry so we have a 'community friendly' approach to growing our tourism industry."
Patrick says she also wants to “explore grants and loans to upgrade and expand our wastewater system for future growth.”
Patrick received her associate degree in 1974 from Midlands Technical College.
She graduated from the Municipal Association South Carolina's Municipal Elected Officials Institute in 1998, is a graduate of Leadership Orangeburg County in 2004 and completed the National League of Cities Leadership Training Institute in 2005.
She was also elected to the MASC Board of Directors where she served from 2009 to 2013.
A native of Orangeburg County, Patrick grew up in a military family. Her father spent his career in the United States Army and as a result Patrick has lived throughout the world.
She moved to Santee in 1991.
Patrick is a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church.
She is the mother of three adult children and grandmother of five.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.