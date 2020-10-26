Two running for Santee council

"I grew up here and I am interested in the future growth of Santee," Anderson said. "I want to work and give back to the community I grew up in."

Anderson said his main goal is seeing Santee grow.

"I am a community person and I am in the community all the time working for this community," he said.

Anderson said over the past four years he is most proud of the improvements made to Santee's police department. A new one is currently under construction.

He also noted the improvements made to the town's sewer system as well as beautification efforts being done throughout the two.

He is a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and has three adult children.

Patrick

A retired businesswoman, the 67-year-old Patrick was a member of Santee Town Council from 1996 until 2015.

"I love serving people," Patrick said. "I am a public servant and I care about every person I represent."

Patrick said being a mother and a grandmother are fulfilling roles in her life but serving people in local government has also been fulfilling.