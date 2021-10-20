Two running for mayor of Elloree

“As with any business, you must take an active role in leadership, be present and available to address concerns, and be accountable for successes or failures,” Hassell said. “A leader must be people-centered, enable motivation, have the ability to remove communication barriers, be committed to success, confident, creative and manifest positivity.”

Hassell says her goals for Elloree are “simple but not small.”

“During my time in office, I will focus on community and economic development, improving our infrastructure and historic preservation,” Hassell said. “I am currently researching grants and funding at the county, state and federal levels.”

“I am enrolled in a grant writing program and will go after all available funding,” she continued.

Hassell said she will also work with residents and business owners to determine their needs and find solutions to address their concerns.

She wants to be engaged with residents and business owners and will encourage them to share ideas, suggestions and concerns.

“I am a no-nonsense person, I do not turn away from adversity and if there is a problem, I fight diligently to find a solution,” Hassell said. “I will be approachable, available and accountable.”