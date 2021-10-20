Two running for mayor of Elloree

Elloree voters will have two choices for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Fanning is facing political newcomer Krista Hassell.
Both have expressed their love for the town of Elloree and a desire to see the town and its residents flourish.
The mayor's race is the only challenged election in Elloree.
Councilman Bill Brandenburg, District 4; Councilwoman Kim Gidron, District 1, and Watershed Commissioner Jane Singh are all up for re-election. They are all running unopposed.
Fanning
Fanning was born on an American military installation in Japan as the son of an American Air Force serviceman from Orangeburg.
Fanning moved to Elloree when he was 11 years old and has lived in the town for over 50 years.
“Growing up in Elloree, I was able to walk or ride my bike to the store,” he said. “I would go to Black’s Drug Store for a milkshake or to Elloree Pharmacy to buy comic books. We would go to Polin’s grocery store and buy ten cents worth of cookies (and get 15 or 20 cookies in a small brown bag).”
“Respect for God, country, family and neighbors made up the very fabric of this community,” Fanning said. “People were friendly. I felt safe. A traffic jam is when a farmer would move a combine from one side of town to the other.”
Fanning said he chose to build his home and raise his family in Elloree.
“People are still friendly. I still feel safe. Elloree is that small, charming Southern town,” he said. The parks and Lake Marion will play a role in the town’s future.
Fanning was elected mayor four years ago after Stan Busch chose to not file for re-election.
Prior to becoming mayor, Fanning served as a council member in Elloree for 26 years. He has served as mayor pro tem for five different mayors.
Fanning says Elloree has seen improvements since he has been on council.
The improvements include a $1.2 million streetscape, the acquisition and development of Joe Miller Park and the creation of town festivals and events such as the July 4th celebration and Trunk-or-Treat.
Fanning also touts his record as mayor.
He said the town has worked with the S.C. Department of Transportation and Orangeburg County to solve the flooding issues that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in the downtown area.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Elloree was able to capitalize on federal/state money to install a new video message board that will used to alert people about town events or public health concerns, he said.
Two older tennis courts have been improved and a new tennis/pickle ball facility has been built, Fanning said.
Elloree is also completing a new dog park in Joe Miller Park.
Fanning said there is more.
The town has secured a new landfill site and has upgraded town equipment with purchases of a new police vehicle and town maintenance truck.
“We successfully requested a trade-out vehicle from Dominion Energy, which was added to Elloree’s unmarked police vehicles,” Fanning said. “We added a portable radar/traffic unit to assist our police department.”
Other smaller projects have included fixing of the town's clock, the repair of landscape lighting and the installation of town entry signs, he said.
Recently, the town was able to contract for landscaping services and yard debris pick-up.
The town has a fully staffed police department.
“The town commissioned our first mural in the downtown area as one small part of generating foot traffic,” Fanning said. “The town did not raise taxes during my four years as mayor.”
Fanning said if he is re-elected, the town will continue to provide and improve essential services.
“Public safety will always be a priority,” Fanning said. “We will provide trained and equipped police officers to meet the community’s demands and expectations of law enforcement.”
Fanning said essential services such as water and sewage will also be addressed.
“The town will work with the water commission to provide the community clean water and reliable sewage services,” he said. “We understand the lifespan of an aging water system and the need for future planning, repair and replacement.”
He said the town will continue to ensure Elloree has reliable electricity, natural gas, water, sewage and high-speed internet to nurture future growth.
“We will work for funding to renovate town properties to maximize their potential,” he said. “I am already working with a federal agency looking for nearly $1.2 million in funding for the depot.”
Fanning said he will work to ensure Elloree is integrated into area marketing plans for residential growth in the eastern Orangeburg County/lake area.
“Elloree has a great team of town employees, town officials and community leaders who all love Elloree,” Fanning said. “Elloree will be successful. It is an honor and privilege to serve as mayor and to be a part of this team.”
A graduate of Elloree High School, Fanning attended Charleston Southern University (formally Baptist College at Charleston) where he received his bachelor’s degree in sociology and religion. He has also completed graduate work in history and athletic administration.
After graduating from college, Fanning served as an elementary school teacher and then later as a high school teacher. He also coached a wide variety of junior varsity and varsity sports.
Fanning is the deputy director of the South Carolina Independent School Association, where he has served for the past 33 years. His primary duty is leading the athletic program, which serves over 35,000 students.
Fanning has served as a youth minister for years at Elloree Baptist Church. He and his wife, Marla, have a son and daughter.
Hassell
A Greenville native, Hassell has fond memories of the Elloree area when growing up.
She spent many summer days on Lake Marion, where her father-in-law owned a small lake house.
“Dan (her husband) and I knew that one day we would make our home in Elloree,” Hassell said.
Last year, they sold their home in the Summerville area and moved to the town.
“I remember Elloree as a quaint, bustling and small Southern town, the perfect place to raise a family, own a small business and eventually retire,” Hassell said. “Elloree still holds these qualities but needs some attention.”
Hassell said while her political experience is limited, her business acumen is not. She plans to use her business experience in making Elloree even better.
“As with any business, you must take an active role in leadership, be present and available to address concerns, and be accountable for successes or failures,” Hassell said. “A leader must be people-centered, enable motivation, have the ability to remove communication barriers, be committed to success, confident, creative and manifest positivity.”
Hassell says her goals for Elloree are “simple but not small.”
“During my time in office, I will focus on community and economic development, improving our infrastructure and historic preservation,” Hassell said. “I am currently researching grants and funding at the county, state and federal levels.”
“I am enrolled in a grant writing program and will go after all available funding,” she continued.
Hassell said she will also work with residents and business owners to determine their needs and find solutions to address their concerns.
She wants to be engaged with residents and business owners and will encourage them to share ideas, suggestions and concerns.
“I am a no-nonsense person, I do not turn away from adversity and if there is a problem, I fight diligently to find a solution,” Hassell said. “I will be approachable, available and accountable.”
Hassell says she plans to have regular office hours and an open door policy to discuss concerns, challenges, suggestions and ideas.
Since announcing her candidacy, Hassell says she’s made it a point to visit downtown business owners to better understand their needs and desires.
“I plan to revisit the budget as needed to hire additional staff as needed,” she said. “I will visit and consult with other small towns for ideas.”
“I will be present at county council meetings, chamber of commerce meetings and work with our state and federal representatives to bring Elloree back to a flourishing, quintessential Southern town,” Hassell continued.
Hassell says she wants the gymnasium to be renovated to house community sporting events. She’d also work to bring more events to town, such as a farmer's market, an artisan's center, dances, concerts for local musicians and dance recitals.
She says she also wants to bring back festivals, scavenger hunts, Easter egg hunts and Sunday afternoon ball games.
A graduate of Summerville High School, Hassell went to cosmetology school and owned a salon in Mount Pleasant for several years until deciding to gain a certificate in paralegal studies from the University of South Carolina.
Hassell worked in the legal field for several years until she and her husband decided to become partners in the construction industry.
The two have worked in construction for about 20 years.
Shortly after moving to Elloree in 2020, the Hassells decided to open up their company here.
They are owners of Above Grade Home Inspections and Above Grade Repairs Services in Elloree. She is also the vice president of the Elloree Business Association.
Hassell is a licensed specialty contractor. She is working on obtaining her general contractor's license with the hopes of receiving that license by the end of 2022.
Hassell has been married to Dan for 30 years. They have two daughters.