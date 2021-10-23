Two running for Holly Hill mayor

How will he do that?

“Drastic improvements are needed to make Holly Hill a viable town for the future. Our sewer system needs major upgrades that will promote growth. COVID has shown us that we need better response times from the county’s emergency medical services.

“Our parks and recreation need our full attention. Our youth are the future, and there are limited resources that are available to them in regards to parks and recreation. I plan to address the many years that Holly Hill has been neglected,” Chavis said.

If elected, he said he would, “take the recommendations from the Holly Hill Planning and Zoning Committee and begin to implement a 10-year plan that was submitted with the help of our town council.”

“This will be a great cornerstone to help us grow. Also, I will hire an attorney and a grant writer. The town absolutely needs both of these – hands down,” Chavis said.

He said the town is daily falling behind the abundant growth seen around eastern Orangeburg County.