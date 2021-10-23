Two running for Holly Hill mayor

The candidates running for mayor in Holly Hill have outlined their ideas for promoting growth in a town with the motto “Proud Past, Progressive Future.”
Several municipalities in The T&D Region, including Holly Hill, will be holding elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Some incumbent mayors and council members are facing challengers.
Holly Hill is one of four Orangeburg County towns where contested mayoral races will be held.
Incumbent Holly Hill Mayor William R. Johnson is running for what he hopes will be a fourth four-year term as mayor against Holly Hill resident Billy Chavis.
The Nov. 2 election also includes races for two Holly Hill town council seats. George Summerson Jr. is running for Council District 3 and Cynthia Nelson Fuller and Marvin Wright are vying for the Council District 4 seat.
William R. Johnson
Johnson, a native of Louisville, Mississippi, has lived in Holly Hill for 24 years. He was elected in 2009 as the city’s first African-American mayor.
What would he like to improve in the town?
“Wastewater capacity, recreation programs to meet the needs of our community, law enforcement and internet services and broadband,” Johnson said.
He’d also like to see improvements in emergency care services, litter and trash cleanup, the appearance of downtown buildings and drainage to help eliminate flooding in the downtown area.
“I would also like to improve in the areas of affordable housing, the location of businesses in downtown Holly Hill, our ability to control COVID-19 so we can get back to normal and population growth,” Johnson said.
He said the town is poised to see a 20 to 30 percent population increase in the next three to four years.
Johnson said many improvements have already been made since he’s been mayor, including the town’s maintenance of what he considers a high-quality, potable water system and a well-operated waste treatment facility for citizens, along with the town’s move into a new town/county complex.
The purchase of a backup pump and generator kept facilities operating smoothly during an extended power outage.
Also, the upgrade of the town’s software is among the other improvements made during his tenure, he said, along with securing RIA, streetscape, PRTD, USDA and other grants to help improve the town’s quality of life.
The mayor said the quality of life has improved with amenities such as the repair of street sidewalks and lighting, police body cameras and the update and repair of parks.
“The way we police, law enforcement policies and the availability of workforce has also changed,” he said. People continue to move into Holly Hill from other places and work continues to help keep the town safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The need for more wastewater capacity continues to increase to provide housing, traffic through town has increased and the need for internet service continues to be at high demand,” said Johnson.
Johnson said he has been able to work closely with elected officials from the federal to local level to help better serve town citizens as mayor.
He said he operates as mayor with an “open-door policy” and has experience in wearing several hats, including in the areas of town administration, human resources, clerk/treasurer, as well as being on standby for 24/7 emergency calls.
His work experience also includes having worked 36 years at Holcim Cement Inc., where he served in several areas such as production supervisor, quality control chemist, procurement manager and production coordinator.
The mayor said he enjoys Holly Hill’s “quiet, friendly atmosphere and great climate.”
“I also like the great outdoor recreation in fishing, hunting and golf and the town’s close proximity to interstates, railroads, airports, colleges and universities and the Port of Charleston,” Johnson said.
“There are great jobs in driving distance and it is a great place to live, work and play,” he said.
Johnson received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education at Alcorn State University. He is also a graduate of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Advanced Institute of Government, a graduate of the South Carolina Economic Development Institute and has received training through various other management classes and seminars.
He is secretary of the African-American Mayors Association and serves a member of the South Carolina Association of Mayors, Municipal Association of South Carolina, National League of Cities, and My Brother’s Keeper, as well as an advisory board member of Cities United.
Johnson is also treasurer of the South Carolina Conference of Black Mayors and member of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.
Billy Chavis
Chavis, a native of Lumberton, North Carolina, has lived in Holly Hill for 15 years.
He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017 and for a seat on the Holly Hill Town Council in 2019.
Chavis said he remains committed to improving the town whose “overall environment” he loves.
“Our small community has some issues, as does many surrounding towns, that need to be addressed. I want to help shape Holly Hill’s future. I love the small town feel and want to protect it,” he said.
How will he do that?
“Drastic improvements are needed to make Holly Hill a viable town for the future. Our sewer system needs major upgrades that will promote growth. COVID has shown us that we need better response times from the county’s emergency medical services.
“Our parks and recreation need our full attention. Our youth are the future, and there are limited resources that are available to them in regards to parks and recreation. I plan to address the many years that Holly Hill has been neglected,” Chavis said.
If elected, he said he would, “take the recommendations from the Holly Hill Planning and Zoning Committee and begin to implement a 10-year plan that was submitted with the help of our town council.”
“This will be a great cornerstone to help us grow. Also, I will hire an attorney and a grant writer. The town absolutely needs both of these – hands down,” Chavis said.
He said the town is daily falling behind the abundant growth seen around eastern Orangeburg County.
“Holly Hill is in a unique position with Opportunity Zones. Generations of families from Holly Hill have watched the town steadily decline. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring Holly Hill to the forefront of Orangeburg County. Our community holds the keys to our own destiny,” Chavis said.
He continued, “We need someone with a vision, dedication and a drive to take us into the future, someone who will work for everyone. Along with the citizens of Holly Hill, that person is me.”
A graduate of Scotland High School, Chavis joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 2003 at Naval Weapons Station Charleston after 10 years of service.
He is employed as a locomotive engineer for the Norfolk Southern Corp. He has been employed with the company for 16 years.
