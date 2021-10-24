Two running for Eutawville mayor

Eutawville — Eutawville’s elections are coming up on Nov. 2, with council seats and the position of mayor on the ballot this year.
Two council seats are up for election. The three candidates running for them are: Daniel Cox, Richard Chaz Miller and James L. Nutt.
This year’s mayoral race is between incumbent Mayor Brandon Weatherford, who seeks re-election for a second term, and challenger Le’Shonda Parker.
Each mayoral candidate has plans to help the town move forward, and several things to say about themselves and their plans as mayor.
Brandon Weatherford
Originally from Orangeburg, Weatherford settled in Eutawville where he found his dream house to share with his wife and daughter.
He has been educated at Trident Technical College, Limestone College and West Texas A&M, where he received his master’s in business administration.
Weatherford runs his own business in Eutawville, Ampacity LLC Electrical Services.
Prior to becoming mayor, Weatherford held a council seat for two terms where he learned how Eutawville ran as a town and worked with the people.
Weatherford’s main goal is acquiring sewer and natural gas services for Eutawville and the surrounding area.
“We need infrastructure if we want more to come,” he said.
Weatherford feels that the town is held back by a lack of infrastructure and supplying it will attract investors and business owners to the town.
Weatherford said over the past four years, he has secured EMS coverage in the town, initiated the downtown beautification and building rehab project, established a state-award winning CERT team, brought back the Eutaw Village Festival, established annual holiday community events and established the catfish tournament.
He said he’s also donated his salary to various projects and causes, including the Eutawville Braves baseball team.
“Everyone has a purpose in life, and I think mine is to do all I can for the people I serve,” he said.
La’Shonda Parker
Parker, who is from New York, has lived in Eutawville for close to three years now and says she’s greatly enjoyed her time a member of the community.
The last three years in town have been wonderful to her, she says, and she loves how the community has accepted her as one of their own.
Parker believes she can aid her new home as mayor.
She attended Ashwood College, where she received her associate’s degree, and a semester at Fordham University before focusing on her family.
She now runs GiGi’s Pure Essence, a health and beauty store in town.
Parker said that while she has never served in a political role, she wants to help bring some changes to Eutawville.
One of her goals is to bring more businesses to Eutawville, citing the closed-up shops she sees. She says the town could be revitalized with new growth and revenue.
Another plan is to create more after-school opportunities for the children of the area.
Parker says as a mother, she wants the children of Eutawville to have somewhere to go after school to socialize without having to worry about the possibility of gangs targeting the children for recruitment.
Another goal is working with the nearby towns to foster a greater sense of community, so there is a greater community of people in the area rather than independent towns that don’t interact.