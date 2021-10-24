Two running for Eutawville mayor

“We need infrastructure if we want more to come,” he said.

Weatherford feels that the town is held back by a lack of infrastructure and supplying it will attract investors and business owners to the town.

Weatherford said over the past four years, he has secured EMS coverage in the town, initiated the downtown beautification and building rehab project, established a state-award winning CERT team, brought back the Eutaw Village Festival, established annual holiday community events and established the catfish tournament.

He said he’s also donated his salary to various projects and causes, including the Eutawville Braves baseball team.

“Everyone has a purpose in life, and I think mine is to do all I can for the people I serve,” he said.

La’Shonda Parker

Parker, who is from New York, has lived in Eutawville for close to three years now and says she’s greatly enjoyed her time a member of the community.

The last three years in town have been wonderful to her, she says, and she loves how the community has accepted her as one of their own.

Parker believes she can aid her new home as mayor.