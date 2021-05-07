 Skip to main content
Two probable coronavirus deaths in T&D Region
Two probable coronavirus deaths in T&D Region

Two deaths in The T&D Region have been classified as “probable” coronavirus deaths, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One death occurred May 3 involving an Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and over age category.

The other occurred Jan. 19 and involved a Calhoun County resident. The resident’s age is listed as “under investigation.”

Statewide, there are 451 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 484,922 and confirmed deaths to 8,419.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 9,061 total cases and a total of 238 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,432 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,206 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

