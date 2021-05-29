Two Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Two Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 173 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 491,541 and confirmed deaths to 8,567.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,197 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,452 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,220 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.