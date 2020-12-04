Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One person was in the 35 to 64 age category, the other was in the 65 and older age category.

An additional 44 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five more Bamberg County residents and five more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,470 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 210,995 and confirmed deaths to 4,175.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 44 new cases, 3,851 total cases and a total of 135 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 752 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 556 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.