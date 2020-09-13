Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 11 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 515 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 129,484 and confirmed deaths to 2,915.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 2,966 total cases and a total of 118 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 580 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 433 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.