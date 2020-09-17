Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category. One resident died Aug. 10, the other Sept. 15.

In addition, eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with nine Bamberg County residents and one Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 740 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 132,565 and confirmed deaths to 2,992.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 3,001 total cases and a total of 120 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 596 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 439 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.