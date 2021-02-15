Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both died on Feb. 4 and were in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 40 more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Orangeburg County. Bamberg County has five more cases and Calhoun County has one.

Statewide, there are 1,109 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 427,763 and confirmed deaths to 7,180.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 40 new cases, 7,887 total cases and a total of 203 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,306 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,103 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.