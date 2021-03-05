Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both people were in the 65 and over age category. One person died Feb. 21, the other person died March 3.

Also, 14 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,079 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 36 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 448,275 and confirmed deaths to 7,697.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 8,333 total cases and a total of 214 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,372 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,131 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.