Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

COVID

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency has resumed reporting COVID-related deaths and cases following a delay.

An additional 144 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 7,274 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,056,287 and confirmed deaths is 13,085.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 123 new cases, 18,209 total cases and a total of 329 deaths and 25 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 13 new cases, 2,640 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 2,161 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

