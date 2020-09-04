 Skip to main content
Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus
Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both residents were in the 65 and over age group. One died Aug. 2, the other Sept. 1.

Orangeburg County has 14 new, confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has four new cases and Calhoun County has two.

Statewide, there are 1,511 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 and confirmed deaths to 2,706.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 2,851 total cases and a total of 103 deaths and two probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 550 total cases and a total of 29 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 419 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and one probable death.

Concerned about COVID-19?

