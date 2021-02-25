Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two Orangeburg County residents died Monday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One was in the 65 and over age category. The other was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 33 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 440,517 and confirmed deaths to 7,502.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 33 new cases, 8,182 total cases and a total of 210 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,351 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,121 total cases and a total of 28 deaths and 7 probable deaths.