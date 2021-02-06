Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Both were in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 68 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,925 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 410,639 and confirmed deaths to 6,816.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 68 new cases, 7,487 total cases and a total of 189 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,241 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,080 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.