Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One resident was a middle-aged person who died last Friday. The other resident was an elderly person who died Monday.

In addition, four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, along with five Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 613 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171 and confirmed deaths to 3,085.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 3,034 total cases and a total of 121 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 625 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 444 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

Concerned about COVID-19?

