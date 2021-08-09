 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; 92 new cases in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; 92 new cases in T&D Region

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus illustration

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 92 more people in The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period.

DHEC released coronavirus figures from Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Monday.

Statewide, there were 6,748 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 confirmed deaths during the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 525,428 and confirmed deaths is 8,797.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 79 new cases, 9,664 total cases and a total of 248 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,493 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,269 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News