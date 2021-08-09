Two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; 92 new cases in T&D Region

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 92 more people in The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period.

DHEC released coronavirus figures from Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Monday.

Statewide, there were 6,748 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 confirmed deaths during the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 525,428 and confirmed deaths is 8,797.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 79 new cases, 9,664 total cases and a total of 248 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,493 total cases and a total of 53 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,269 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

