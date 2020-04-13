Two Orangeburg County residents die in Neeses-area tornado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people died in Monday morning’s tornado that touched down in the Neeses area.

Gerald Lee Chavis, 64, and Doris Hoover Chavis, 69, both of 957 Preserver Road, Neeses, died of blunt force trauma, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Their deaths occurred after their home was lifted off of its foundations, she said.

In addition, three people have been injured and sent to the hospital. Officials are not sure of the extent of their injuries.

Eight structures were destroyed by the storms.

County officials say while some residents were reported missing after the storms, they have now all been accounted for.

Four or five people were trapped in homes at two or three different sites, but are no longer trapped.

County fire and emergency officials are going door-to-door in the area to ensure everyone OK.

