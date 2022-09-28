Two Orangeburg County crash victims identified

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall has identified two people who recently died in collisions.

Sawaski Holman, 44, 642 Cranbrook Dr., Holly Hill, died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The crash occurred as Holman was driving west on U.S. Highway 176, 10 miles west of Holly Hill. He was the only occupant of the vehicle when it overturned and struck a utility pole.

Marion Newman, of 2027 Elm Abode Terrace, Columbia, died Wednesday after a collision with a tractor-trailer, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The collision occurred at 5:42 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Arts Lane, one mile south of Woodford.