 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two Orangeburg County crash victims identified

  • 0
blue lights illustration

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall has identified two people who recently died in collisions.

Sawaski Holman, 44, 642 Cranbrook Dr., Holly Hill, died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The crash occurred as Holman was driving west on U.S. Highway 176, 10 miles west of Holly Hill. He was the only occupant of the vehicle when it overturned and struck a utility pole.

Marion Newman, of 2027 Elm Abode Terrace, Columbia, died Wednesday after a collision with a tractor-trailer, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The collision occurred at 5:42 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Arts Lane, one mile south of Woodford.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News