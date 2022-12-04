Two Orangeburg County bridges scheduled for repairs

Two Orangeburg County bridges are scheduled for repairs.

The S.C. 210 (Vance Road) bridge over Providence Swamp and the U.S. Highway 21 bridge over the Edisto River swamp south of Branchville are scheduled for work.

Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 with the projects lasting about 45 days.

The bridge repairs are a part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's strategic 10-year plan to repair and rebuild the state's transportation network

As part of this plan, SCDOT proposes to reduce the number of load-restricted bridges by performing bridge repairs.

The project is part of SCDOT's Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program.

The proposed repairs are designed to improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of the bridges.

The project will also include the repair of the S.C. 260 bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion in Clarendon County.

Comments will be accepted through Dec. 28, 2022.

All formal comments received during the comment period will be considered and responded to, if requested, and will be included in the project record.

Written comments can be submitted online at the project website: www.scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges

Comments can also be mailed to Joseph Winfield, project manager at 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Winfield can also be reached by calling 803-737-2395.

Comments can also be emailed to winfieldje@scdot.org