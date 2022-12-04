 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two Orangeburg County bridges scheduled for repairs

  • 0
SCDOT

The U.S. Highway 21 bridge over the Edisto River swamp south of Branchville is scheduled for repairs. Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 with the project lasting about 45 days.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

New data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Commissions shows that 11 people have died in the U.S. due to issues with automated driving systems.

Two Orangeburg County bridges are scheduled for repairs.

The S.C. 210 (Vance Road) bridge over Providence Swamp and the U.S. Highway 21 bridge over the Edisto River swamp south of Branchville are scheduled for work.

Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 with the projects lasting about 45 days.

The bridge repairs are a part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's strategic 10-year plan to repair and rebuild the state's transportation network

As part of this plan, SCDOT proposes to reduce the number of load-restricted bridges by performing bridge repairs.

The project is part of SCDOT's Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program.

The proposed repairs are designed to improve mobility in the region and extend the service life of the bridges.

People are also reading…

The project will also include the repair of the S.C. 260 bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion in Clarendon County.

Comments will be accepted through Dec. 28, 2022.

All formal comments received during the comment period will be considered and responded to, if requested, and will be included in the project record.

Written comments can be submitted online at the project website: www.scdotgis.online/OrangeburgandClarendonBridges

Comments can also be mailed to Joseph Winfield, project manager at 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Winfield can also be reached by calling 803-737-2395.

Comments can also be emailed to winfieldje@scdot.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: How cats might be able to help law enforcement solve crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News