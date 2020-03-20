Two Orangeburg cases: coronavirus found in county; two more die in S.C.

Two individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, DHEC reported two more people have died as a result of the virus in the state. They were in Florence and Charleston counties.

The Orangeburg County cases are the first two reported in the county.

County Administrator Harold Young said the cases are unrelated to the county employees who were in close proximity with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those employees were instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to monitor their health. The employees did not come into contact with the public in the course of their jobs.

“As administrator, I take the well-being of my employees very seriously,” Young said. “I have been in constant communication with the individuals mentioned earlier this week and these two listings have nothing to do with that situation.”

“These are two new cases,” Young said.

A case was confirmed in Calhoun County earlier this week.

DHEC says it can’t provide more information about the infected people because of privacy laws.