Two new coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county also had one probable coronavirus death during the period.

DHEC reported coronavirus figures covering the five-day holiday weekend on Monday.

Statewide, there were 2,074 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 confirmed deaths over the five-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 734,555 and confirmed deaths is 12,292.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 13,210 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,928 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,566 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Statement on Omicron

Here are highlights from a DHEC statement Monday on the COVID-19 Omicron variant:

"DHEC is closely monitoring the emerging information on the newly identified Omicron variant as well as the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) guidance on it. At this time, the CDC and DHEC have not identified any cases in South Carolina through sequencing of randomly selected positive samples.

DHEC’s sequencing would detect any variant present in those specimens, including variants like Omicron that are not declared Variants of Concern (VOC) by the CDC. ...

"In keeping with our responsibility to protect the health of every South Carolinian, the DHEC team is proactively preparing for any potential threats posed by Omicron and is already testing for it.

"DHEC is also committed to ensuring South Carolinians have the most up-to-date, accurate information about COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, and will update information as appropriate. Please visit our website, scdhec.gov, for the latest information.

"The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19 infection is by:

Receiving the follow-up booster shot when eligible.

Continuing to wear masks when indoors in public places.

Practicing social distancing when appropriate.

"For the latest information about COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and your family, go to scdhec.gov/covid19."