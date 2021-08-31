Two new coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 84 more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 3,631 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 596,688 and confirmed deaths is 9,288.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 69 new cases, 10,927 total cases and a total of 257 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 1,625 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,410 total cases and a total of 34 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.