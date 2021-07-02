Two new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 139 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 493,316 and confirmed deaths to 8,648.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,198 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.