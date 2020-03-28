Two more virus cases in Orangeburg County; state reports two deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 15.
Both patients were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions. One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.
In addition, the department reported two new people tested positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County. There are now 14 positive cases in Orangeburg County.
One person has tested positive in Calhoun County and none have tested positive in Bamberg County.
DHEC is reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide. This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing. As of yesterday, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing samples seven days a week.
The total number statewide stands at 660 cases in 40 counties.
The number of new cases by county are:
• Aiken County: 1 case
• Anderson County: 4 cases
• Beaufort County: 4 cases
• Berkeley County: 3 cases
• Charleston County: 16 cases
• Chester County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 1 case
• Colleton County: 2 cases
• Dorchester County: 1 case
• Florence County: 1 case
• Georgetown County: 3 cases
• Greenville County: 6 cases
• Greenwood County: 1 case
• Horry County: 4 cases
• Kershaw County: 7 cases
• Lancaster County: 1 case
• Laurens County: 2 cases
• Lee County: 3 cases
• Lexington County: 5 cases
• Newberry County: 1 case
• Orangeburg County: 2 cases
• Pickens County: 3 cases
• Richland County: 16 cases
• Spartanburg County: 5 cases
• Sumter County: 14 cases
• Williamsburg County: 1 case
• York County: 13 cases
DHEC released ZIP code-level data on the cases Friday, but did not update the data on Saturday. It shows one case each in ZIP codes serving the Cope, Holly Hill, Neeses, Branchville and St. Matthews areas. There are five cases in Orangeburg-area ZIP codes (three in 29115 and two in 29118) and three cases in the ZIP code serving the North area.
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
