Two more virus cases in Orangeburg County; state reports two deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 15.

Both patients were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions. One patient was a resident of Richland County and one of Horry County.

In addition, the department reported two new people tested positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County. There are now 14 positive cases in Orangeburg County.

One person has tested positive in Calhoun County and none have tested positive in Bamberg County.

DHEC is reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide. This high number of cases is due to reporting cases from a backlog that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the chemicals required for performing testing. As of yesterday, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary chemicals and is processing tests as normal. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing samples seven days a week.

The total number statewide stands at 660 cases in 40 counties.

The number of new cases by county are:

• Aiken County: 1 case