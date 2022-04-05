Two more test positive for COVID

Two more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 632 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,155,296 and confirmed deaths is 15,045.

The data covers the period from March 27 to April 2.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case

• Bamberg County: 1 new case

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.