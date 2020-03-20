Two more South Carolinians die of coronavirus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported the state’s second and third deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to three.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.

The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.