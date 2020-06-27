Two more residents die of virus in region; Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties add more cases

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added nine cases. It now has 250 cases and 1,536 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 85 cases and 522 estimated cases.

Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 84 cases and 516 estimated cases. One resident has died of coronavirus.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 35 cases and 215 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 78 cases and 479 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 added 20 cases. It now has 147 cases and 903 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases.