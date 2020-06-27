Two more residents die of virus in region; Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties add more cases

A Bamberg County resident and an Orangeburg County resident have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have one new case of coronavirus. Orangeburg County has 22 new cases.
Statewide, there are 1,599 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional confirmed deaths.
The confirmed deaths occurred in 10 elderly individuals from Bamberg, Cherokee, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Lexington and Marion counties, and five middle-aged individuals from Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 31,850 and confirmed deaths to 707.
Orangeburg County now has 643 cases of coronavirus, 3,950 estimated cases and 10 deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has 17 cases and 104 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added nine cases. It now has 250 cases and 1,536 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 85 cases and 522 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 84 cases and 516 estimated cases. One resident has died of coronavirus.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 35 cases and 215 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 78 cases and 479 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 added 20 cases. It now has 147 cases and 903 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
