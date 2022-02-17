 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more probable COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Two more probable coronavirus deaths have been reported in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 33 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 1,190 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,133,766 and confirmed deaths is 14,074.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 19,391 total cases and a total of 348 deaths and 37 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 2,770 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 2,289 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

