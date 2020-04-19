Two more Orangeburg County virus cases

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday.
Statewide, DHEC reports 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120.
Orangeburg County now has 43 confirmed cases and 264 estimated cases.
One of the additional cases is a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
The other is a resident of Vance’s 29163 ZIP code, which now has one case and six estimated cases.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,080 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,489 were positive and 10,591 were negative.
A total of 40,480 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
South Carolina has 5,356 hospital beds available and 5,971 utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
