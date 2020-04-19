Two more Orangeburg County virus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday.

Statewide, DHEC reports 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death.

The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120.

Orangeburg County now has 43 confirmed cases and 264 estimated cases.

One of the additional cases is a resident of Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

The other is a resident of Vance’s 29163 ZIP code, which now has one case and six estimated cases.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.