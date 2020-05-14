Two more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,189 and those who have died to 371.

Five of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Fairfield, Greenwood, Laurens and Lexington counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon, Pickens and Richland counties.

Orangeburg County now has 108 cases and 663 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.