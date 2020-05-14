Two more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,189 and those who have died to 371.
Five of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Fairfield, Greenwood, Laurens and Lexington counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon, Pickens and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County now has 108 cases and 663 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.
Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Thursday morning, 3,301 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,077 are in use, which is a 68.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,077 inpatient beds currently used, 443 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
