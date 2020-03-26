Two more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; two more S.C. deaths reported

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.

One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals and to all those in South Carolina who have suffered the loss of loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “This unfortunate announcement is a reminder of the importance of taking actions to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our community from this disease.”

DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.

Orangeburg County reported two additional cases, bringing the total number to 11, according to DHEC. Calhoun County has one case. Bamberg County has none.

The number of new cases by county include:

• Abbeville County: 1 case

• Aiken County: 2 cases