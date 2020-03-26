Two more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; two more S.C. deaths reported

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.
One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals and to all those in South Carolina who have suffered the loss of loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “This unfortunate announcement is a reminder of the importance of taking actions to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our community from this disease.”
DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.
Orangeburg County reported two additional cases, bringing the total number to 11, according to DHEC. Calhoun County has one case. Bamberg County has none.
The number of new cases by county include:
• Abbeville County: 1 case
• Aiken County: 2 cases
• Anderson County: 2 cases
• Beaufort County: 3 cases
• Berkeley County: 3 cases
• Charleston County: 8 cases
• Fairfield County: 1 case
• Georgetown County: 1 case
• Greenville County: 1 case
• Horry County: 1 case
• Jasper County: 1 case
• Kershaw County: 1 case
• Lancaster County: 1 case
• Lexington County: 2 cases
• Orangeburg County: 2 cases
• Richland County: 1 case
• York County: 1 case
“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” said Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department
