Two more Orangeburg County residents die of COVID; 1,128 new cases in region over 4-day period

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The figures cover a four-day period.
There were also two more probable coronavirus deaths in the region during that period.
An additional 1,128 T&D Region residents tested positive for the coronavirus during the four-day period.
Statewide, there were 58,172 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 81 confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 968,084 and confirmed deaths is 12,957.
The totals by county are:
Orangeburg County: 894 new cases, 16,968 total cases and a total of 321 deaths and 24 probable deaths.
Bamberg County: 158 new cases, 2,428 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 4 probable deaths.
Calhoun County: 76 new cases, 2,014 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.
Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.