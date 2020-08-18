Two more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; Calhoun County has one new ‘probable’ coronavirus death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, a Calhoun County resident’s death is listed as probably being due to the coronavirus.

DHEC reports 18 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 691 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 47 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 106,574 and confirmed deaths to 2,230.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 2,606 total cases and a total of 79 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 491 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 394 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 93 total cases