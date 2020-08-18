Two more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; Calhoun County has one new ‘probable’ coronavirus death

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, a Calhoun County resident’s death is listed as probably being due to the coronavirus.
DHEC reports 18 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 691 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 47 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 106,574 and confirmed deaths to 2,230.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 18 new cases, 2,606 total cases and a total of 79 deaths and 1 probable death.
• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 491 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 394 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 93 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 88 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 128 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 115 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 0 new cases, 173 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 53 total cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 147 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 56 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 7 new cases, 906 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 1 new case, 413 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 45 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 185 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 71 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 cases removed, 64 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 0 new cases, 265 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new case, 173 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 case removed, 77 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 2 new cases, 392 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 4 new cases, 325 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 new cases, 126 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
