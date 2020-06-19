Two more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties add cases

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Orangeburg County has 28 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Bamberg County has two new cases and Calhoun County has nine.
Statewide, there are 1,081 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Colleton, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Newberry, Orangeburg and Sumter counties, and one person who died was a young adult from Spartanburg County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,608 and confirmed deaths to 639.
Orangeburg County now has 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 2,807 estimated cases and eight deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added one case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 172 cases and 1,057 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 57 cases and 350 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added nine cases. It now has 34 estimated cases and 209 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 54 cases of coronavirus and 332 estimated cases. No residents have died of it.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 58 cases and 356 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added five cases last week. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
