Two more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus; Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties add cases

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 28 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Bamberg County has two new cases and Calhoun County has nine.

Statewide, there are 1,081 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Colleton, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Newberry, Orangeburg and Sumter counties, and one person who died was a young adult from Spartanburg County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,608 and confirmed deaths to 639.

Orangeburg County now has 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 2,807 estimated cases and eight deaths.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.