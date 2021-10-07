Two more die of COVID in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,205 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 59 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 700,082 and confirmed deaths is 11,141.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 12,689 total cases and a total of 299 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,843 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,522 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.