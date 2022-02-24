Two more COVID deaths in region

Two additional residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the residents lived in Orangeburg County, and the other lived in Calhoun County.

Statewide, there were 542 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,141,385 and confirmed deaths is 14,182.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 19,497 total cases and a total of 352 deaths and 40 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,782 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,311 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.