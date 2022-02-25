 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more COVID deaths in region; nine more test positive

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Two additional residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the residents lived in Orangeburg County, and the other lived in Bamberg County.

Orangeburg County also had a probable coronavirus death.

Statewide, there were 613 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 108 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,142,124 and confirmed deaths is 14,290.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 19,505 total cases and a total of 353 deaths and 41 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 2,783 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,314 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

