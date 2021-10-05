Two more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 993 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 26 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 697,635 and confirmed deaths is 11,036.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 12,649 total cases and a total of 297 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,842 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,520 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

